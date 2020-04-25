Another former Penn State player is heading to New Orleans.

According to Nick Underhill, a Saints reporter for NewOrleans.Football, Blake Gillikin has signed a contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Saints agreed to terms with Penn State punter Blake Gillikin, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 26, 2020

The punter landed 53 career punts inside the opponents 10-yard and is the only player in Penn State history with seven punts of 65 or more yards.

Gillikin averaged 43.03 ypp in his career which was tied for No. 2 in Penn State history.

Gillikin was a captain for Penn State this season and was a two-time first-team All-American.

Gillikin will see a couple familiar faces in the Big Easy.

Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens, who transferred to Mississippi State, was drafted by New Orleans in the seventh round of the draft.

Juwan Johnson, a former Penn State receiver who transferred to Oregon, also reportedly signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.