This season is far from over.

Penn State still controls its own destiny for the Big Ten East and the College Football Playoff. Everything is still on the table.

But we’ll get a better idea of where this team will end up with its performance Saturday against Indiana.

Teams can react to losses in different ways. This team can either fall flat, or play angry, inspired football.

If the Nittany Lions want any chance of pulling an upset against Ohio State, they need to play inspired.

The Hoosiers are team not to be taken lightly, and they will put up a fight. But at home, Penn State should control this game.

If the Nittany Lions come out slow, allow Indiana be in the game and have a chance at the end, then they won’t walk out of that game with any more confidence and momentum than they had before, win or lose.

They need to come out and dominate from start to finish. They will finish the season the same way they did last year if they let Saturday’s loss affect them negatively.

James Franklin mentioned after the game that he’s handling the loss differently compared to previous losses. Instead of addressing the issues right away, he decided to wait.

But it’s easy to tell that the loss hurt.

Now it’s up to them to not stew on the loss. Instead, they need to use it as fuel.

If the Ohio State game was this week, Penn State would probably not be mentally ready for it. But if it gets a dominant performance against the Hoosiers, that could give them the momentum it needs.

The unit that needs the most confidence is the secondary.

That group got torched the entire game against Minnesota, and Indiana possesses a talented offense.

If Tariq Castro-Fields, John Reid and the rest of the secondary puts together a strong performance, then they should be more ready for the dangerous Buckeye passing attack.

But if they struggle again, Justin Fields could be set to shred the Penn State defense.

Everything is still in the cards for the Nittany Lions. The playoff is still possible. The Rose Bowl is still possible. A New Year’s Six game is pretty likely, barring a collapse.

Honestly, all of this is above most people’s expectations from August. But at this point, anything less than these games would be a huge disappointment.

If Penn State wants to play in a meaningful bowl game, it needs to get back on track Saturday.

If not, we could be looking at a mediocre bowl loss once again.