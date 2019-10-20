As Micah Parsons sat at the corner of the podium following Penn State’s 28-21 win over Michigan he was asked about KJ Hamler and his ability to make big plays in big moments.

His response was that “the greatest players step-up when it’s time to step-up.”

And while Parsons was talking about his electric teammate, he could’ve been talking about himself.

Penn State’s defense needed it biggest players in its biggest moment of the 2019 season to date.

And on Saturday night, Micah Parsons was that guy for Penn State’s defense.

Parsons tied his career high with 14 tackles, six of which were solo, and played a big role in the gritty performance of the Nittany Lions defense.

It started for Parsons on the second play of the game.

Shea Patterson pulled the ball on a zone read, shrugged off an arm tackle from Tariq Castro-Fields and looked like he was going to reach the edge, but Parsons was there and delivered a blow sending the quarterback to the Beaver Stadium grass.

The tone was set for Parsons on that play and he only got stronger from there.

“I just really wanted to help this defense,” Parsons said. “I really just wanted to prove to everyone ‘this is it man.’ I think this defense is for real.”

Parsons finished the first half with eight total tackles, including four that were solo.

The linebacker was all over the field, scraping down the line of scrimmage, filling holes and causing havoc for the Michigan offense.

Penn State’s ‘wild dogs’ were unusually quiet on an explosive play standpoint on Saturday night, but what they did was absorb blocks and allow the lanes for Parsons to fill and make so many plays.

According to safety Garrett Taylor, another reason Parsons was able to make so many plays was that he simply does his job.

“He is a special guy, a special player,” Garrett Taylor said. “I think he’s done a good job making plays in the framework of the defense which is something that we talk about a lot.

“He doesn’t do things outside of his call. He is just doing his job in the calls and is making special plays. It’s fun to play behind a guy like that. He had a great game, he was flying around.”

But for one of Parson’s teammates, he had a little too good of a game.

“Micah gets on my nerves,” Lamont Wade said jokingly. “We argue every game about who is going to get more tackles. We do that every game.”

Wade came into Saturday night’s game second on the team in tackles, just behind Parsons, who Wade eventually admitted is one of his favorite players to be on the field with.

“He is a dog,” Wade said. “Whenever he say ‘he got this’ I believe him. I put my trust into him. It is great being on the field with guys like that.”

But as the second half wore on for the Penn State defense, Michigan began to find holes, ones that Parsons couldn’t fix himself even though he did his best.

Michigan sensed the shift in momentum as the Wolverines drove down to the field to a first and goal, down 28-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

They sensed a chance to pull off an upset in a White Out game.

But first they had to get past Micah Parsons.

The linebacker came up on second down and made the stop, filled the hole on third down for a gain of one.

And all of a sudden it was fourth down for Michigan.

Shea Patterson met Parsons on a quarterback sneak, but this time Patterson won.

But Penn State’s defense didn’t let this affect them.

The next Michigan drive, the Wolverines drove all the way to the goal line with a chance to tie, but on fourth down a dropped pass in the end zone meant that Penn State’s strongest unit all season did enough to clinch a win.

And even though Parsons led them statistically, he knows it was a whole team effort to get the victory and every game someone different steps up.

“Each game you have someone that's always doing something good, having a great game,” Parsons said. “We called it tag tonight. Tag whoever is going to get to the play first. When you got a great group of guys, especially up front and in the back seven, the back guys and we’re all trying to go to the ball.

“Plays are going to happen and you’re going to make a lot of plays.”

Parsons continued to talk about Hamler in the corner of the podium saying, “when you are able to make that play when the team needs you, that’s when you know you are a great player.”

On Saturday night, in the White Out game, Parsons made those plays. Parsons was the great player.