Penn State secured the services of a new punter on Monday.

Tyler Goettie announced his walk-on transfer to Penn State via his Twiiter account.

Goettie, a transfer from Norfolk State, was the starting punter at the FCS school the past two seasons.

The punter earned second-team all-MEAC honors last season averaging 42.1 yards per punt.

Goettie joins Blake Gillikin and Cade Pollard as the punters on the Penn State roster.