Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton shared a racist letter on social media that was sent to one of his teammates on Monday. The letter was presumably sent to safety Jonathan Sutherland, with the letter containing racist remarks about his hair.

Other teammates went onto Twitter to voice their displeasure with the letter.

Penn State commented on the post, condemning the contents of the letter.

