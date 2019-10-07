Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton shared a racist letter on social media that was sent to one of his teammates on Monday. The letter was presumably sent to safety Jonathan Sutherland, with the letter containing racist remarks about his hair.

One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist. pic.twitter.com/Qms1F6DEEP — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 7, 2019

Other teammates went onto Twitter to voice their displeasure with the letter.

These the typa traditions we wanna keep around huh? https://t.co/uTYDlpf5kI — LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) October 7, 2019

my teammate got this in the mail today, and tbh Im at a lost for words.. I also have locs, Tats, and NFL dreams too, these messages can not be tolerated, this was extremely inappropriate, racially biased, and selfish to feel like you even have a right to send this message #WeAre pic.twitter.com/DPTp9Km9yt — ㅤ (@CjHo1mes) October 7, 2019

Penn State commented on the post, condemning the contents of the letter.

While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance. — Penn State (@penn_state) October 8, 2019