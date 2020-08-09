Cotton Bowl Media Day, Pat Freiermuth
Buy Now

Tight End, Pat Freiermuth (87), answers questions for media outlets during the Cotton Bowl Media Day on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Penn State plays in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the University of Memphis.

 James Leavy

Just weeks away from the scheduled start of the college football season, there is still uncertainty whether games will be played.

The Big Ten has transitioned to a conference-only schedule to better control protocols surrounding the coronavirus, but a more drastic approach is still in the cards — canceling the season altogether.

Many Nittany Lions joined players across the country on Saturday night to show fans they’d like to play this fall with the #IWantToPlay.

Quarterback Sean Clifford started the trend among Penn State players, by simply tweeting the hashtag.

After Clifford’s declaration, a handful of other Nittany Lions immediately followed with their own takes on the situation — including kicker Jordan Stout.

Before the Big Ten announced its conference-only schedule, Stout was set to return to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a game against Virginia Tech.

Another player who voiced his desire to play was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who many were previously speculating to follow linebacker Micah Parsons and opt out of the season to prepare for the NFL.

Freiermuth decided to stay at Penn State after his sophomore season, forgoing an opportunity to get drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Like Stout and Freiermuth, other Nittany Lions wrote out their own statements in conjunction with the #IWantToPlay movement.

But then others elected to take a simpler approach and stick with just the hashtag.

Penn State is currently scheduled to open its season on Sept. 5 against Northwestern in an interdivisional Big Ten matchup.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags