Just weeks away from the scheduled start of the college football season, there is still uncertainty whether games will be played.

The Big Ten has transitioned to a conference-only schedule to better control protocols surrounding the coronavirus, but a more drastic approach is still in the cards — canceling the season altogether.

Many Nittany Lions joined players across the country on Saturday night to show fans they’d like to play this fall with the #IWantToPlay.

Quarterback Sean Clifford started the trend among Penn State players, by simply tweeting the hashtag.

After Clifford’s declaration, a handful of other Nittany Lions immediately followed with their own takes on the situation — including kicker Jordan Stout.

This team, the training staff, and the medical staff have went above and beyond to make sure we remain healthy during this pandemic!! We have had very few cases as a program and that just shows that we can and will continue to be safe on the field and off the field. #WeWantToPlay — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) August 9, 2020

Before the Big Ten announced its conference-only schedule, Stout was set to return to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a game against Virginia Tech.

Another player who voiced his desire to play was tight end Pat Freiermuth, who many were previously speculating to follow linebacker Micah Parsons and opt out of the season to prepare for the NFL.

Since day one coming back to campus the Penn State Football staff and medical experts have put our health and safety first, above anything else. The guidelines put into place keep us safe while playing the game we love. We are ready to play and we want to play. — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) August 9, 2020

Freiermuth decided to stay at Penn State after his sophomore season, forgoing an opportunity to get drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Like Stout and Freiermuth, other Nittany Lions wrote out their own statements in conjunction with the #IWantToPlay movement.

The Penn State football medical staff and organization as a whole have a great plan for us, not only to keep us safe and healthy but to allow us to better ourselves daily. We are ready to play more than ever! — Jake Pinegar (@jpinegar10) August 9, 2020

The Penn State football doctors, trainers, and coaches have always put our safety and well being before anything else. The precautions and guidelines that our team is following puts us in the best position possible to be healthy and successful. #WeWantToPlay — Will Fries (@willfries55) August 9, 2020

There’s a reason our team has had little to no cases or complications with handling COVID-19. I am extremely grateful for our staff, and particularly the training staff, for putting our health first and thus allowing us to continue mastering our crafts. We are ready. #IWantToPlay — Will Levis (@will_levis) August 9, 2020

Through the noise and the uncertainty, everyone in this program has worked day in and day out since we arrived back on campus in early June. We will continue preparing under proper guidlines for the upcoming season hopeful that the Big Ten will allow us to play. — Pj Mustipher (@KingPJ55) August 9, 2020

Our staff and athletic department have a great plan for us to stay safe and get us ready for the season. We are able to continue getting better and I have felt safe every step of the way. We want to play and we will be ready to play — Michal Menet (@Mike_Menet62) August 9, 2020

But then others elected to take a simpler approach and stick with just the hashtag.

Penn State is currently scheduled to open its season on Sept. 5 against Northwestern in an interdivisional Big Ten matchup.

