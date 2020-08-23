Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkey, as well as other NFL stars, are teaming up with Nike to provide free virtual football training sessions.

Nike and the NFL have developed a virtual training resource known as "11-online" which is made to help players stay in shape if they don’t have the opportunity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stream which will begin on Friday and will be available both online as well as the Nike Train Club App.

Every NFL team will be participating once it is launched and will have specialized training at all 11 football positions.