On Sunday, Penn State held its annual award banquet for the 2019 season.

And while many players got honored within the program, it was an extra special night for one Penn State running back.

James Franklin concluded the banquet by surprising Nick Eury with a scholarship.

All. The. Feels. 🤗@coachjfranklin capped off the 2019 Football Banquet by surprising senior RB @n_eury817 with a scholarship! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/lWVdzqvp33 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 16, 2019

Eury scored his first career touchdown earlier this season in Penn State's game against Idaho.

“Yeah, he's just a guy that comes to work every single day,” Franklin said about Eury following the Idaho game. “He's got a huge smile on his face. He's very appreciative and goes out and gets his team better every single day by the way he practices, whether that's in drills, whether that's on our developmental squad, whether that's for the defense, whether that's for the offense.”

Eury concluded this season with six carries for 44 yards and the touchdown.