Penn State will get its season underway in less than two weeks as the team travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana.
The game will start at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
The time is set. 🕞 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/PQBNB5LumY— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 12, 2020
The Nittany Lions will be looking to continue their six-game win streak against the Hoosiers, while Indiana is in search of an upset win at Memorial Stadium.
