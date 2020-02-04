Miles Sanders sported a new look and long blonde hair when the rookies on the Philadelphia Eagles went to visit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

All of the rookies dressed as a different superhero and Sanders dressed like Thor, complete with golden, flowing hair and a hammer.

.@BoobieMilesXXIV traded in his helmet and pads for a hammer and golden locks as the @Eagles’ rookies went to visit the @ChildrensPhila.Stream the new season of @allornothingtv this Friday on @primevideo.🔨🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kSQuwbPxm2 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 4, 2020

The new season of All or Nothing, a behind the scenes look at the Eagles, can be seen on Prime Video on Friday.