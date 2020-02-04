Idaho, Miles Sanders
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders makes an appearance at the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. No. 15 Penn State defeated Idaho 79-7.

 Aabha Vora

Miles Sanders sported a new look and long blonde hair when the rookies on the Philadelphia Eagles went to visit the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

All of the rookies dressed as a different superhero and Sanders dressed like Thor, complete with golden, flowing hair and a hammer. 

The new season of All or Nothing, a behind the scenes look at the Eagles, can be seen on Prime Video on Friday. 

