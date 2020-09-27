After a few week absence, Penn State has returned to the rankings
The Nittany Lions came in at No. 10 in the latest AP poll.
Penn State was ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP poll, but all Big Ten teams were not eligible for the past couple iterations of the poll as other schools across the country have started their seasons.
A total of four Big Ten teams found themselves back in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (6), Penn State (10), Wisconsin (19) and Michigan (23) all making the cut.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Florida
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Auburn
8. Miami (FL)
9. Texas
10. Penn State
11. UCF
12. North Carolina
13. Texas A&M
14. Oregon
15. Cincinnati
16. Mississippi State
17. Oklahoma State
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. LSU
21. Tennessee
22. BYU
23. Michigan
24. Pitt
25. Memphis