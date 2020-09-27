After a few week absence, Penn State has returned to the rankings

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 10 in the latest AP poll.

Penn State was ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP poll, but all Big Ten teams were not eligible for the past couple iterations of the poll as other schools across the country have started their seasons.

A total of four Big Ten teams found themselves back in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (6), Penn State (10), Wisconsin (19) and Michigan (23) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami (FL)

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. UCF

12. North Carolina

13. Texas A&M

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati

16. Mississippi State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. LSU

21. Tennessee

22. BYU

23. Michigan

24. Pitt

25. Memphis