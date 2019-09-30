Let’s be frank, the culture of Penn State football is changing, and it’s time to embrace it.

During Friday’s game, Penn State broke out a “lawnboyz” chain, giving it to the running back who just scored a touchdown.

I just added an item to my Christmas list. pic.twitter.com/kAVJsWmBSW — Chris Grosse (@Chris_Grosse) September 28, 2019

This type of sideline celebration is nothing new in college football. Miami got the trend started with a turnover chain, and then the rest of college football followed along with everything from a cane to a pencil to even a chainsaw.

It’s just some good, harmless fun, right?

Not to everybody.

Some people on social media have complained about the chain.

Now, there were complaints that could have been foreseen.

Some people find it disrespectful. Some people long for the days of Joe Paterno and old time Penn State.

But while Penn State still wears black shoes, basic blues and no names, that doesn’t mean these athletes are exactly the same as the ones that came before it.

Is there any player from 30 years ago that’s comparable personality wise to a KJ Hamler or a Micah Parsons? Probably not.

Culture in sports has changed. Players are allowed to have fun.

The MLB even started a campaign called “Let the kids play.” The NFL recently allowed more extravagant touchdown and turnover celebrations. Sports are designed to be fun. Penn State is trying to make it fun.

And it’s not even just the chain. Penn State now has a disco ball in it’s locker room for post-win celebrations.

Guys like Hamler and Shane Simmonds walk around warmups with custom chains.

People who are against this talk about how this wouldn’t happen in the “good old days.”

And that’s correct. It wouldn’t. But this is not the good old days.

Some of those complaints come off as offensive, and the players don’t deserve that.

For many, playing football at Penn State will not lead to a career in the sport. This is their one final chance to play competitive football.

If they want to do something that’s fun and not demeaning toward another team or player, then why not let them?

The coaches and players mention the lawn boys seemingly every week. Whenever a running back mentions the unit as a whole, they mention it.

Nobody had a problem with defensive line coach Sean Spencer naming his unit the “wild dogs.”

Nobody seemingly had a problem with the lawn boys nickname in the first place.

But once they broke out the chain, now it’s a problem?

If we have fun watching sports, then why not let the players have some fun too?