KJ Hamler’s Penn State career came and went in a flash.

It feels like just yesterday that ESPN’s Chris Fowler was welcoming the then-redshirt freshman to the college football world as he crossed the goal line to complete a 93-yard catch-and-run score that showcased why he’s so special.

KJ Hamler kicked it into another gear 😳93 yards to the HOUSE (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/rIHJimG5Rk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2018

Now Hamler is just a few days away from entering the NFL and his main selling point is the same thing that was on display the minute he first stepped on the field at Beaver Stadium –– speed.

Everything written about Hamler on every draft guide you can find on the internet talks about his speed.

But it’s not just pure track speed.

It’s how quickly Hamler accelerates, how he jukes out defenders with little hesitation moves and how crisply the breaks are on his routes that make him a multi-faceted weapon for whatever team selects him this weekend.

Still, Hamler has his weaknesses. He struggled with drops on-and-off throughout his career. His 5-foot-9, 180-pound frame likely limits him to a role in the slot. Then there are questions about his durability. He tore his ACL as a senior in high school and was knocked out of a few games at Penn State.

But, when you watch him, there’s something about Hamler that makes it hard to believe he won’t be able to be a playmaker at the next level.

Going into the 2019 season, I definitely had questions about how Hamler would fit in an NFL offense. Then over the course of the first few games, I watched as defenses dedicate their game plans to trying to limit his impact, and to no avail.

The play that officially sold me on Hamler as an NFL prospect, however, came in the first quarter against Maryland.

Maryland had NO answer for @PennStateFball's @KJ_Hamler on this touchdown 😱🙌 pic.twitter.com/3VcjV0w5ji — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2019

This play was far different (and far more impressive) than his 93-yard touchdown against Ohio State from 2018. This was more than just Hamler outrunning every member of the defense. Everything that makes him special was on display on this catch.

First, he uses a sharp break to even create separation and get open. Then he immediately bounces off one would-be-tackler after hauling in Sean Clifford’s pass and then puts another defender on the turf with a flurry of stutter steps and hesitations before finally accelerating back up to top speed to cruise into the end zone.

Sure, Hamler isn’t the physical specimen that guys like Ceedee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are. And yes, he is just one of a handful of guys that make up the most talented wide receiver group to enter the NFL in quite some time.

But Hamler is still worth a second round pick. He produced at a high level for two seasons and did so as the main weapon opposing defenses had to worry about. Put him in the slot in a creative offense with other playmakers alongside him, and there’s no reason Hamler won’t be a productive NFL receiver throughout the 2020s.