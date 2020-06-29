A New York couple is suing Penn State for the use of a helicopter and horses at a 2018 football tailgate to disperse crowds, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

William and Cathleen Deegan's negligence and assault suit claims the university and state police's tactics to disperse large crowds at the Sept. 30, 2018 tailgate were improper.

The suit names Penn State, Penn State Police, the Pennsylvania State Police and two unidentified individuals as defendants.

Attorney Jeffrey Rosenbaum wrote in the lawsuit that William was kicked in the head by a state police officer's horse, causing several injuries including a pulmonary contusion.

John Doe I, whose identity remains unknown, was allegedly responsible for maintaining Football Lot 23. John Doe II was allegedly responsible for “the care, custody and control of the horse that kicked” William, according to the suit.

As a result of being kicked by the horse, William fell “onto a parked vehicle,” which caused his injuries. The suit says William is no longer able “to attend to [his] usual duties, activities, vocations and avocations,” causing him “great financial loss and detriment.”

The suit claims the two departments didn't properly train their officers and horses, and used mounted police improperly. It describes the defendants’ conduct as “outrageous, wanton, willful, malicious and shocking to the conscious.”

The couple seeks an undisclosed amount of financial compensation.

