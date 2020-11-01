Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert lifted his arms in the air as he was celebrating with his teammates, following his second touchdown of the game, with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

In the background, Penn State’s defense walked off the field, eyes on the jumbotron, staring at an 0-2 record — a nightmare that turned into a reality for the Nittany Lions.

Saturday night’s 38-25 loss to the Buckeyes gave the Nittany Lions the program’s worst start to the season since 2012.

And this result was more than a slow start on the offensive side of the ball.

It was more than getting dominated at the line of scrimmage.

It was more than missing a few crucial tackles.

This result proved Penn State is not a top college football program.

It showed the Nittany Lions have a long way to go in order to upend Ohio State at the top of the Big Ten East and make their first College Football Playoff appearance.

In a year where many thought Penn State would finally get over the hump and challenge the Buckeyes, the gap between the two programs widened — and widened drastically.

Ohio State set the tone for the night on the first play of the game, a 62-yard rush by receiver Garret Wilson.

Two plays later the Buckeyes had a 7-0 advantage.

On the ensuing Penn State drive, the Nittany Lions went for it on 4th and 2 and their own 45-yard line.

If you as a coach truly believe you can compete with a team, why go for it on fourth down, in the opening minutes of the game, on your side of the field?

“We wanted to be aggressive. That's why we went early,” James Franklin said about the fourth down attempt. “We went into this game knowing that we were going to have to score points and score touchdowns.

“We wanted to go for it as much as we possibly could in fourth down situations.”

Franklin called it aggression — the call seemed more like desperation.

The biggest difference on Saturday night between the two programs was clearly at the line of scrimmage.

Ohio State sacked Sean Clifford five times and also recorded a total of seven tackles for loss.

Penn State got to the Buckeyes' signal caller Justin Fields just twice and recorded five tackles for loss.

Fields had a comfortable pocket on Saturday night — Clifford didn’t.

Penn State’s veteran offensive line, one of the supposed strengths of this Nittany Lion team, was manhandled all game.

Penn State was never able to establish the rush and as a team carried the ball 27 times for 44 yards — an average of just 1.6 yards per carry.

These 44 yards on the ground are the fifth-lowest in Franklin’s era at Penn State.

The longest rush for the Nittany Lions was a 23 yard run by Devyn Ford, a run that accounted for 64% of his total yards.

If you take that run out of Ford’s stat line, the sophomore back finishes with seven carries for 13 yards.

Ohio State as a team rushed for 245 yards, led by a 115 yard performance by Master Teague III.

But ultimately, the Penn State defense had no answer for Fields and company as they allowed the fifth most yards in the Franklin era at Penn State.

“Defensively, we really couldn't get them off schedule,” Franklin said. “They were in manageable down-and-distance situations pretty much the entire game. And with a quarterback like that, and their offensive personnel, not getting them off schedule, it's going to be challenging.”

Penn State simply wasn’t good enough to compete with Ohio State on Saturday and in a year, where the pieces were supposed to fall together.

You could blame the coronavirus, Micah Parsons opting out, the team’s top two running backs being sidelined or the sheer amount of coaching turnover.

But none of that matters on the field.

Following its upset victory over the Buckeyes in 2016, Penn State played Ohio State better than any team in the country in 2017 and 2018 — losing by one point, twice.

On Saturday, Penn State got bullied.

The talent gap on the field was clear in all three facets of the game. Penn State took a step backwards.

It's now been two years since Franklin's famous "good to great to elite'' comments and after Saturday, it seems like Penn State is farther away from being elite than ever.

This being said it’s not time to overreact — this just simply isn’t the year for Penn State to turn the corner.

The Nittany Lions have a lot of young players in big roles and it’s okay to have a developmental year, a year to grow and build.

This is where Penn State is at.

The problem is programs like Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson, don’t have developmental years.

At some point, Penn State needs to turn the corner but 2020 just isn’t that year.

