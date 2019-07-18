Last month, Penn State was in the midst of one of its most disconcerting recruiting spells in recent memory.

With a plethora of decommitments from highly regarded prospects — all in the span of just one week — things were spiraling out of control for the Nittany Lions. With one player backing out from their commitment after another, it seemed to publicly weaken the team, coaches and program as a whole for other potential commits in the pipeline.

But, these things tend to happen from time to time. Recruiting is often a zero-sum game, and the majority of college football coaches are aware of this. In fact, Penn State has had at least three decommitments in every recruiting cycle for the past five years, according to 247Sports.

In 2016, the Nittany Lions lost four commitments in only 10 days. In the 2018 class — one that is considered one of the best in Penn State history — the Nittany Lions lost verbal pledges from six players, while still finishing with the sixth-ranked class in the nation.

Since then the Nittany Lions have rebounded nicely, to the tune of the second-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten.

Penn State has secured 14 commitments since June 3, as part of a frenetic last five weeks. Highlighting the frenzy was 4-star Michigan-native Enzo Jennings, who is rated the No. 3 player in the state. Jennings chose Penn State out of 25 total offers and instantly became the highest rated player in Penn State’s 2020 class.

However, an overarching theme in all of this recruiting chaos has been the ongoing battle between Penn State and Ohio State.

Moreover, the past month has highlighted the Nittany Lions’ inability to keep up with the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail, in addition to dropping four of the last five meetings on the field.

The problems for Penn State started in the first week of June.

First, 5-star Pennsylvania target Julian Fleming decided to cross state lines and pledge a commitment to first year head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

Then, on June 9, 4-star Michigan offensive lineman Grant Toutant followed Fleming’s lead, verbally announcing his decommitment from the Nittany Lions, and his move to Ohio State’s 2020 class. This was an especially surprising loss given that Toutant originally committed to Penn State back in November, and was the first verbal commitment in the 2020 class.

As mentioned, the Nittany Lions have rebounded since that point, salvaging a rough patch that threatened to derail their entire summer of recruiting plans.

Regardless, it’s clear that James Franklin has not been able to get the better of Ohio State, both on and off the field.

On the field, Penn State’s inability to get over the hump against the Buckeyes has been well documented, right down to the demoralizing one-point losses in each of the last two seasons.

Those struggles didn’t get any easier when the Fleming bombshell dropped, as the Catawissa, Pennsylvania, native could have contributed to a major shake-up the balance of power in the Big Ten had he stayed committed to Penn State.

No matter how you look at it, losing the top recruit from your home state must be considered a major blemish, especially for a coach in Franklin who promised to dominate Pennsylvania in recruiting upon his arrival five years ago.

Part of the fifth-year coach’s problem has been Urban Meyer.

Franklin is undoubtedly a good recruiter, but going up against one of the all-time distinguished coaches in college football is a tough position to be in, especially when it comes to the top-tier recruits.

When Meyer resigned after the 2018 season, it was viewed by many fans and analysts alike as an opportunity for other Big Ten powerhouses —including Penn State — to close the gap on the Buckeyes, both in recruiting and on the field.

Instead, Franklin lost out on these aforementioned recruits to Ryan Day, a first-year head coach who is more than holding his own, especially in the head-to-head battles with Franklin.

At the moment, Ohio State has the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten, and No. 2 in the nation, while Penn State still sits at a distant No. 3 in the conference and No. 12 in the country.