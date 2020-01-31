Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is making a transition to the NFL, according to a report from the Centre Daily Times.

Spencer, who finished his sixth season with the Nittany Lions in 2019, is bound for the New York Giants, where he'll also serve as the defensive line coach.

Spencer has coached several star defensive lineman in his time at Penn State, including Yetur Gross-Matos and Carl Nassib.

Spencer came with head coach James Franklin to Penn State after coaching with him at Vanderbilt.