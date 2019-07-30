Every offseason, the league ranks the Top 100 players and after his rookie season, Saquon Barkley is already near the top of the list.

The former Penn State and current New York Giants running back came in at No. 16 on the list, which was selected by his peers.

Barkley had 2,000 scrimmage yards and took home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season.

Former Ohio State and current Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliot was ranked No. 18, but Barkley couldn’t be the top running back, as the Saints’ Alvin Kamara ranked at No. 14.