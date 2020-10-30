Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

As the college football season continues, the Big Ten is entering its second week, and with it comes some key conference matchups across the country.

Here are the best bets to make this weekend.

No. 20 Coastal Carolina -2.5 @ Georgia State

Coastal Carolina is having one of its best starts to a season in recent history with a perfect 5-0 record thus far.

The Chanticleers have won all of their games this season by at least 14 points except for one, a 30-27 win over the No. 21 team at the time in Louisiana-Lafayette.

The spread seems far too low at just 2.5 points, as Coastal Carolina is going against a Georgia State team that is just 2-2 on the season and lost to that same Louisiana-Lafayette team in Week 1.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, a redshirt freshman, has thrown 11 touchdown passes and only one interception all year. I think he’s the better quarterback in this matchup, and that’s usually a good reason to ride with a team.

Take the Chanticleers to cover the 2.5 points.

No. 16 Kansas State +133 ML @ West Virginia

Kansas State travels to West Virginia as the underdog in this matchup despite having the higher national ranking and better overall record.

The Wildcats have rebounded from a Week 1 loss to Arkansas State by winning their last four games including an upset of an Oklahoma team that was ranked No. 3 at the time.

Kansas State starting quarterback Skylar Thompson is out with an injury, but his replacement Will Howard has played pretty well and has led the Wildcats to three-straight victories.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss to a Texas Tech team that Kansas State beat earlier in the season, and they have looked shaky at times before.

The safer play is to take the 3.5 points that the Wildcats are getting in this matchup, but the +133 odds for the moneyline is enticing for the extra value.

No. 10 Florida -12.5 vs Missouri

Florida returns to action this week after a coronavirus outbreak forced the program to miss multiple weeks. This marks the Gators’ first game since its loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10.

Before that loss, Florida looked like one of the best teams in the nation, and I think they’ll be able to return to that form.

Tight end Kyle Pitts is still one of the most dominant players in college football, and Missouri will struggle to defend him in this one. He has 17 receptions on the season, and seven of them have been touchdowns.

Quarterback Kyle Trask has 14 touchdowns to his name and just a single interception. The Gators have the better quarterback in Trask and arguably the best player on the field in Pitts, so it’s hard to pick against them.

The Tigers won’t be able to keep up with the Florida offense, and I think the Gators win by at least two touchdowns.

No. 7 Cincinnati -6.5 vs Memphis

Cincinnati is off to a hot start at 6-0 and has earned itself a top-10 ranking thanks to its dominant defense.

Only one of the Bearcats’ opponents has scored over 13 points this season, and although Memphis will be the most potent offense to go up against the Cincinnati defense, I still think they’ll win by at least a touchdown.

Take the Bearcats -6.5.