Saturday's game between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled.

NEWS: Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday's scheduled football game against Michigan State. The game will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/ljShMQqL2E — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 19, 2020

The cancelation comes following 22 positive cases of the coronavirus between coaches and players within Maryland’s program.

This is the second straight cancelation for the Terrapins and is one of 15 games around college football this weekend that is either not happening or postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE