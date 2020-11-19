Minnesota Maryland Football, Team Photo

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is congratulated by running back Jake Funk (34) after scoring a touchdown run against Minnesota during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 45-44 in overtime. 

 Julio Cortez/AP

Saturday's game between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled.

The cancelation comes following 22 positive cases of the coronavirus between coaches and players within Maryland’s program.

This is the second straight cancelation for the Terrapins and is one of 15 games around college football this weekend that is either not happening or postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus. 

