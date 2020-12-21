One Penn State player has announced he won’t be returning for a sixth season with the program.

Defensive end Shane Simmons announced on Twitter his decision to opt out of an extra year of eligibility Monday, ending his five-year collegiate career.

It’s been an amazing ride and I’m so glad that I got to do it “My Way.” #WeAre Penn State for life!!All love, Shane pic.twitter.com/VMKTrBb6S5 — Shane Simmons (@Shizzeee_) December 21, 2020

Simmons came into his Nittany Lion career as a 5-star recruit but failed to carve out a starting role on Penn State’s stout defensive line.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native picked up a career-high seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in his Senior Day appearance against Michigan State this season.

Simmons finishes his blue-and-white career with 59 total tackles and four sacks.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE