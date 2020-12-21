Penn State Football vs MSU, Simmons (34) and Toney (18)
Defensive ends Shane Simmons (34) and Shaka Toney (18) celebrate a play during Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

One Penn State player has announced he won’t be returning for a sixth season with the program.

Defensive end Shane Simmons announced on Twitter his decision to opt out of an extra year of eligibility Monday, ending his five-year collegiate career.

Simmons came into his Nittany Lion career as a 5-star recruit but failed to carve out a starting role on Penn State’s stout defensive line.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native picked up a career-high seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in his Senior Day appearance against Michigan State this season.

Simmons finishes his blue-and-white career with 59 total tackles and four sacks.

