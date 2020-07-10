Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland spoke with the media Thursday afternoon and gave a glimpse into what life has been like back on campus for voluntary workouts.

Sutherland made the trip back to Happy Valley from his home country Canada a few weeks ago and has since been working out with teammates.

“For the most part our voluntary workouts are taking place at Lasch,” Sutherland said. “I know a few guys have been going to local fields during the weekends and our off days to get extra work.”

As of June 30, Penn State has reported zero positive coronavirus test results from its first round of testing for athletes who have returned to campus.

Those results gave Sutherland confidence that the Nittany Lions are doing all the right things in the early stages of a return to sports, a confidence that isn’t the same in regard to other schools around the country.

“Here at Penn State we’re doing a great job, our staff is doing a great job of keeping us safe and all the players are really on the same page,” Sutherland said. “As far as playing football, we can take care of our own but at the end of the day when it comes to competing against other people, we can’t control what other people do.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

This comes a day after Ohio State announced it would be halting its voluntary workouts due to an undisclosed number of positive coronavirus tests.

Now that Sutherland is back on campus full-time, he has the luxury of seeing a handful of teammates he has been away from in recent months.

“Currently I’m living with Journey Brown, so we’re partnered up in the weight room and in the same lifting and running groups,” Sutherland said. “People who are living together off-campus are typically going to be working together.”

Sutherland and Brown have lived with one another since their freshman year at Penn State and when asked if they have gotten on each other's nerves as of late, the safety said not yet, and the time away made it all the better to be back.

“The worst part [about living with Brown], he doesn’t do his dishes,” Sutherland said jokingly. “But you know that’s my boy, I’ve been living with him since freshman year, that’s my guy.”

The two roommates are both poised for increased roles this upcoming season, and Sutherland touched on the possibility of a delayed season to the spring of 2021.

“As of right now we’re still working like we’re going to be playing in the fall, but if there’s no season in the fall, then the spring, it needs to happen in the spring,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland is entering his redshirt junior season and it's clear the urgency he has to get the full use of his remaining eligibility.

This upcoming year is important for him as a leader too, with the departure of senior safety Garret Taylor, Sutherland will have much more responsibility to set an example for the safety room especially in these unprecedented conditions.

“Leading by example, just showing the young guys how to approach each workout, how to approach each practice, how to approach the playbook, just the things what not to do and what to do.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE