DALLAS — At the start of his collegiate career, Noah Cain was achieving exactly what he set out to do.

The true freshman running back tallied two touchdowns in his Penn State debut, and had six rushing touchdowns in his first six games of the 2019 season. Cain’s excellent opening stretch culminated with consecutive 100-yard rushing performances against Purdue and Iowa, the second of which proved to be essential in the Nittany Lions’ win over the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

But that was before an unforeseen setback threatened to derail a promising first season.

In the midst of Penn State’s victory over Michigan State on Oct. 26, Cain was dragged down from behind on his sixth carry of the game. He immediately felt discomfort in his ankle and was unable to return.

“I was just running and the [Michigan State defensive back] caught me from behind,” Cain said during Penn State’s media session on Thursday. “It was a slippery surface, and it was one of those things that just happens in football. It was tough to sit out and watch the game from the sidelines.”

Little did Cain know that this injury would sideline the young running back for the remainder of the season, with his lone carry since that date coming against Ohio State on Nov. 23.

It was an unexpected complication for one of the most prized Penn State offensive recruits in recent years.

“It took longer than I originally thought it would take to get back on the field, and that was definitely tough,” Cain said. “But coach Franklin and I had a conversation before each game, and the coaches just wanted to make sure that I was healthy enough to play.”

As what looked to be a short-term injury turned into a nagging issue, Cain was repeatedly held out of the lineup, leaving the door open for Journey Brown to take over the starting job at running back.

However, his teammates never lost faith in him, and had full confidence in the toughness, drive and worth ethic of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native.

“From the day he first got here, Noah has been one of the hardest working guys in the program,” Sean Clifford said. “And when he got banged up against Michigan State, that adversity fueled him. I knew that all he was thinking about was getting back onto the field. So I wasn’t really nervous about [his rehabilitation process].”

Cain was originally hoping to play against Minnesota, then Indiana, but the Penn State coaching staff decided to keep him out of the lineup in both of those matchups.

But as the freshman continued the lengthy rehabilitation process, his companions in the backfield were there to pick him up.

“I like to think that I was a good resource for Noah, especially because I had that same kind of injury last year,” running back Ricky Slade said. “I just continued to give him advice with how to handle the injury, whether it’s keeping your ankle moving, keep working in the training room, whatever it is. He obviously has a lot of ‘dog’ in him, and I think he handled that adversity well.”

After just one play of game action in the last two months, Cain finally feels like he’s healthy again.

The 19-year old battled through an injury that could have negatively impacted the freshman’s mindset — both on and off the field — and came out better on the other side of it.

“I’ve just really learned a lot throughout this whole process,” Cain said. “Regardless of the stage, you can’t worry about anything other than how you showcase your abilities and continue to get better. I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunities and make plays whenever my number is called.”