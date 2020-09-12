Editor’s Note: Simulation Season is a weekly series where EA Sports’ NCAA Football 14 will be used to simulate Penn State’s season. The game will be played entirely by the CPU on Heisman difficulty, with eight minute quarters, using downloaded rosters that are updated for the 2020 season.

WEEK ONE RESULTS

+3 Simulation Season: Sean Clifford leads Penn State football past Northwestern to open season Penn State entered Beaver Stadium for its season-opening game of a conference-only schedule with a number of questions on the offensive side of the ball.

Penn State traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday for its first road game of the 2020 campaign with more questions than answers after a close win against Northwestern to open the season last weekend.

In a game that should have been a tune-up for the Nittany Lions, they defeated the Wildcats 29-27 in a thriller to give Sean Clifford his 12th win as the starting quarterback for James Franklin.

He’ll have to wait at least another week to get his 13th, though.

In another close game down the stretch, Penn State didn’t see the same results it saw against Northwestern in the opener — eventually losing to Indiana 30-20.

The Nittany Lions looked to be in control of the game early with a drive that ended with a 43-yard field goal from Jake Pinegar to put the team up 3-0.

And on the Hoosiers’ first possession, things got even better for Penn State — as Tariq Castro-Fields intercepted a Michael Penix Jr. pass to set up another blue-and-white drive in opposing territory.

But all good things must come to an end, and they did quickly for the Nittany Lions.

The offense was unable to capitalize on its field position and gave the ball away, turning momentum in favor of Indiana.

The Hoosiers went on a 17-3 run and went into the locker room with a 24-6 halftime lead that would prove to be too much for Penn State to come back from.

The Nittany Lions came out firing in the second half, but ultimately fell short and dropped to a 1-1 record. They look to regain form in another road game against Michigan next week.

Until then, here are some storylines from Penn State’s first loss since falling to Ohio State in November of last year.

Clifford’s production declines

A week ago, Clifford looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the country with 375 total yards and two touchdown passes.

Against Indiana, however, Clifford’s performance was a far cry from the one just seven days ago.

Just three plays into the game, Clifford struck the turf hard and looked banged up with an apparent shoulder injury.

The Penn State field general would return on the next drive, but was noticeably uncomfortable and unable to find a consistent rhythm — forcing punter Jordan Stout to boot the ball away seven times.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native went just 21-for-33 and finished with 176 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Nittany Lion defensive backs get torched

On the defensive side of the ball, things were even worse for Penn State.

By the beginning of the second quarter, the Nittany Lion defensive backfield already looked tired while allowing three first-half touchdowns for Indiana.

Penix Jr. threw for a career-high 346 yards on 30 completed passes, setting up plenty of scoring chances for the Hoosiers on the Nittany Lions’ side of the field with 11.5 yards per completion.

No Penn State defensive back recorded a pass deflection, and the best showing came from senior cornerback Marquis Wilson, who turned in seven tackles while also adding a sack.

The lone bright spots for defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s secondary were the two interceptions by Castro-Fields and Donovan Johnson, shining a glimmer of hope for an otherwise abysmal showing.

Comeback not in the cards

Down 24-6 at the half, Franklin must have lit a fire under his squad’s seats in the locker room during the intermission — because, boy, did the Nittany Lions flip the narrative.

Penn State scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to pull back within reach and entered the fourth quarter down by just four points.

Things were looking grim for Franklin and company, as the team hadn’t been able to erase a fourth-quarter deficit in six-straight games prior to Saturday’s matchup against the Hoosiers since last doing so in the 2016 Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin.

And that streak was eventually upped to seven.

The Nittany Lions failed to score in the fourth quarter while also giving up two Indiana field goals in the waning minutes as the Hoosiers took a 10-point lead into the final whistle.

Scores from around the Big Ten

Illinois 34, Nebraska 35

Iowa 3, Purdue 27

Michigan 48, Minnesota 30

Northwestern 29, Wisconsin 37

Maryland 31, Michigan State 21

Rutgers 13, Ohio State 54

Big Ten standings

East

Ohio State - 2-0

Michigan - 2-0

Indiana - 2-0

Maryland - 2-0

Penn State - 1-1

Michigan State - 1-1

Rutgers - 0-2

West

Nebraska - 2-0

Purdue - 1-1

Wisconsin - 1-1

Illinois - 0-2

Northwestern - 0-2

Iowa - 0-2

Minnesota - 0-2