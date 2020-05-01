John Scott Jr. received a call from his former coach and close friend Brent Pry.

Pry, the defensive coordinator for Penn State, told him that longtime Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer — widely regarded as one of the best in the nation — was leaving and they wanted to talk to Scott about the position.

Now fast-forward almost three months, Scott is settling into his role as Penn State’s defensive line coach and is ready to play his part in the Penn State program taking the next step.

“I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help this great university and help our football team and obviously win as many games as we can and also win a Big Ten Championship,” Scott said. “I’m looking to be a good piece to that.”

Scott, who most recently coached at South Carolina, was announced as the new defensive line coach on Feb. 8, but if it wasn’t for his connection with Pry, it’s very possible the coach never would’ve made his way to Happy Valley.

Pry was Scott’s position coach in his last year playing at Western Carolina where he was a four-year letterman and was named an All-Southern Conference selection as a defensive end in 1998.

His 31 career tackles for loss ranks 10th in Western Carolina history.

“He came in as a young coach from Virginia Tech, full of energy and great passion,” Scott said.

Then following his college career, Scott played for the Greensboro Prowlers, a member of the Arena Football 2 league, and then eventually for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

Scott admittedly said he was chasing a dream of playing in the NFL, but it became clear this wasn’t going to happen, so he decided to go into coaching.

His first job was at West Davidson High School, where he taught middle school English and was an assistant coach on the football team.

“I decided that I loved the coaching part and hated the teaching part of it,” Scott said, “17- and 18-year olds at that time could solve any of the problems in the world and that drove me nuts so I wanted to get back into coaching.

Scott then reached out to Pry who was the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette at the time.

Pry gave Scott an opportunity as a graduate assistant and Scott spent two and a half years with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Scott and Pry then later connected at Georgia Southern, where Pry, the defensive coordinator, hired Scott as his defensive line coach. The two coached together before Pry left to join James Franklin at Vanderbilt.

This is also when Scott first met Spencer, who he stayed in contact with and was another person who helped recommend him to joining the staff at Penn State.

And now eight years later, Scott and Pry are in the same roles in State College.

“Coach Pry and I are like family,” Scott said. “I’ve known him for 21 years and he is a big reason why I decided to get into coaching.

It was an impact that Pry had on a young Scott that is one of the main reasons he has coached football since 2001.

“I just enjoyed the way he coached me with his energy and his passion, his knowledge for the game, and I said if he can impact me like that, that’s what I want to be able to do and impact young men,” Scott said.

And now after stops with the New York Jets, Arkansas and South Carolina, Scott is grateful of the opportunity he has in front of him at Penn State.

“I think that Penn State is truly one of those unique and special places,” Scott said. “It’s a true blueblood of college football. It’s an unbelievable place.

“You can win a national championship, it’s not one of those places that talks about it. They’ve done it.”

Another reason why Scott has felt so comfortable at Penn State is the leadership of Franklin.

“Coach Pry has talked very highly of him for a long time and just getting to know Coach Franklin and the kind of leader he is,” Scott said. “And how he treats his guys and how he cares about his players and how he has won.”

Scott has made stops in the Big 12 and the SEC, but this is the first time in his coaching career he is in the Big Ten, and he couldn’t be more excited to be a part of one of the best conferences in the country.

“I’ve always thought that the Big Ten was one of the best two leagues in the country,” Scott said. “I felt like it was the Big Ten and SEC and if you look at those teams that come out of those leagues and the grind week-to-week in those leagues playing other teams, so I’m super excited.”

Part of this excitement is the ability of the leagues to develop talent, something he saw first hand as a member of the Jets coaching staff in 2015 and 2016.

“They play a great brand of football and it's one of those leagues in my opinion where you see a lot of young men get drafted,” Scott said. “When I coached for the Jets, we had quite a few guys from the Big Ten and SEC, and it seemed like that is where most of our players came from.

“I couldn't be more excited to be in a conference like this and be on a great team like Penn State.”