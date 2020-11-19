Looking for its first win of 2020, Penn State will take the field under cloudy skies Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are set to host Iowa in Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m. with temperatures hovering in the low 50s and high 40s for the duration of the affair, according to AccuWeather.

There’s currently a 5% chance of rain during the game.

Wind is expected to be flowing northwest at a rate of six miles per hour, with occasional gusts of eight miles per hour.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE