In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Evan Patrick are joined by former Penn State and NFL linebacker Michael Mauti.

In the interview, Mauti discusses his Penn State career, including memories of the 2012 season following the NCAA sanctions placed on the program.

Then, Mauti discusses his NFL career and scoring in the Super Dome for his hometown New Orleans Saints.

Finally, the interview concludes with Mauti talking about the number of projects he is currently working on in his life after football.

MORE FOOTBALL PODCASTS