With many teams, including Penn State, on a bye this week, the top of the rankings didn't see much change.
The Nittany Lions remained at No. 5 in the AP Poll.
A total of six Big Ten teams remain ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (3), Penn State (5), Minnesota (13), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (16) and Iowa (18) all making the cut. Indiana received 27 votes, good for third among teams not ranked.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. LSU
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Oregon
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Florida
11. Baylor
12. Auburn
13. Minnesota
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Wisconsin
17. Cincinnati
18. Iowa
19. Memphis
20. Kansas State
21. Boise State
22. Wake Forest
23. SMU
24. San Diego State
25. Navy