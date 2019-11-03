With many teams, including Penn State, on a bye this week, the top of the rankings didn't see much change.

The Nittany Lions remained at No. 5 in the AP Poll.

A total of six Big Ten teams remain ranked in the AP Top 25 following this weekend’s slate with Ohio State (3), Penn State (5), Minnesota (13), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (16) and Iowa (18) all making the cut. Indiana received 27 votes, good for third among teams not ranked.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Oregon

8. Utah

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

11. Baylor

12. Auburn

13. Minnesota

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Wisconsin

17. Cincinnati

18. Iowa

19. Memphis

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Wake Forest

23. SMU

24. San Diego State

25. Navy