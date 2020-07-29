Penn State Athletics has released a second survey to gather information on fans thoughts about attending football games this fall in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour wrote a letter to various Penn State football fans asking for their input on how comfortable they feel coming to games in the fall.

“We continue to develop and review many scenarios for our attendance at home events this fall, which include various levels of capacity at our venues,” Barbour said in the email. “We are working closely with university, public health and government officials to develop an environment with a number of safeguards to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community.”

A similar survey was released in early June which received over 13,000 responses from fans.

The new survey asks fans how many football games they plan on attending, what level of concerns they have about the coronavirus, how large of groups fans would attend games with and how comfortable fans are using mobile ticketing to enter Beaver Stadium.

