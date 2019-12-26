Penn State's search for an offensive coordinator came to a close on Thursday when the Nittany Lions announced that Kirk Ciarrocca would replace Ricky Rahne.

Ciarrocca has been the offensive coordinator at Minnesota since 2017.

For more information on Ciarrocca, we reached out to Paul Hodowanic, a sports editor at the Minnesota Daily.

What kind of coach is Penn State getting in Kirk Ciarrocca? What is he known for around the Minnesota program?

Well he really is the X’s and O’s guy of a Minnesota offense that has improved year over year and was pretty lethal at times last year, which Penn State fans become all too aware of.

Everyone on the team and the staff talk very highly of his knowledge and personality. It’s definitely a big loss for Minnesota and in my opinion, a really good hire for Penn State.

What are some of the staples in a Kirk Ciarrocca run offense?

It will be a heavy dose of outside zone schemes.

The quarterback will be tasked with diagnosing the play and deciding whether or not to pull it or hand off.

He’s not afraid to use multiple backs or even mix it up with some wildcat looks.

Although Minnesota had a prolific passing attack, the emphasis every single week was to establish the run and I don’t expect that to change at Penn State.

Every season he has been with P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, the offense has improved. Why do you think that is?

Well I think it’s familiarity with the system and Fleck and Ciarrocca starting to get “their guys.”

The offense has stayed pretty consistent in terms of scheme, but it was just getting the players that fit that scheme.

For the past couple seasons, Ciarrocca has been rumored for a various offensive coordinator jobs at West Virginia and Auburn. Why do you think he chose to leave after this season to go to Penn State?

He was gone last year. He had all but signed the paperwork to head to West Virginia but then a middle of the night phone call with Fleck flipped his decision.

I think the familiarity he has in the Pennsylvania area and the fact that he was a Penn State fan growing up have to factor in.

We don’t know the contract numbers yet, but I can only assume it’s a step up from the $1 million he was in line to get from Minnesota.

What do you think will be one challenge that Kirk Ciarrocca will have at Penn State?

I don’t expect too many issues. From all my interactions with him, he seems very personable and I don’t expect any problems fitting into that coaching staff.

His offense turned Tanner Morgan, someone who may not have even won the job if Annexstad didn’t get hurt, into arguably a top-10 quarterback in the country this past season.

Fleck thought very highly of him and no doubt wanted to keep him.

If I have to find one challenge, I think going home to coach a team you’ve been a fan of is always something many coaches want to do, but it often doesn’t have the story book ending they would’ve hoped.

The challenge would be Ciarrocca just making sure he doesn’t get too caught up in that, which, for the record, I don’t think will be an issue.