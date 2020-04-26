A former Penn State track star is headed to the NFL.

Senior wide receiver Dan Chisena signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Chisena started two games for Penn State in 2019 after earning a scholarship in the 2019 Blue-White game.

The Exton, Pennsylvania, native pulled in a 40-yard grab against Maryland for his first career reception in September.

Running track for the Nittany Lions from 2016-2018, Chisena helped Penn State claim a Big Ten conference championship in the 4x400 relay at the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships.

Chisena is the second Nittany Lion wide receiver to find a new home this weekend, after KJ Hamler was selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the NFL Draft.