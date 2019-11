Temperatures have hovered around freezing throughout the week, and that will not change when Penn State takes on Indiana on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will host the Hoosiers at noon at Beaver Stadium and AccuWeather predicts clear skies in the State College area at kickoff with a temperature of 30 degrees.

The clear skies are expected to hold throughout the contest, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 30’s in the second half.