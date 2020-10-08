When Bill O'Brien first arrived to Penn State in 2012, he was tasked with shepherding a heavily sanctioned Nittany Lion team still reeling from the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case as well as the firing and death of Joe Paterno.

O’Brien left Penn State after 2013, compiling a 15-9 record and picking up Big Ten and Bear Bryant Coach of the Year honors along the way. His goal was to win at the highest level possible as a head coach, and that meant going to the NFL.

O'Brien ultimately landed in Houston, taking over a team that went 2-14 the previous year.

Despite the Texans having plenty of room for growth at the time, the team had lofty expectations for O'Brien.

After gaining experience with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in New England, he had turned a college football powerhouse left for dead back into a nationally relevant program.

The hope was he'd do the same thing in Houston.

The Massachusetts native had some significant success in the NFL before his Penn State days and was more than qualified to take the head coaching job.

But what he may not have been as qualified for was to take over player personnel decisions, which he had partial control of prior to being given full control after the 2019 season.

Now, just 10 months later, the Texans are 0-4 and O’Brien is without a job.

This front office role is seldomly given to head coaches in sports, and it often backfires.

The Philadelphia Eagles, for example, learned their lesson a few years back when then-head coach Chip Kelly — who had been given the role of head of football operations in 2015 — decided to break up a core that many thought was on pace for a run in the near future.

As the football world saw, that did not work out as anticipated.

The Eagles ended up firing Kelly and bringing in Doug Pederson, who wound up having to clean the mess that the previous regime made.

The franchise would win its first Super Bowl in just the second season of Pederson’s tenure.

It has also proven to be a lofty task for coaches outside of the NFL, with Tom Thibodeau in the NBA being a perfect example.

Thibodeau’s main demise in Minnesota — besides the inability to compete in a stacked Western Conference — was the fact that he couldn’t do both jobs at once while pleasing all of the young guys, veterans and star players. He specifically struggled with stars like Jimmy Butler, who had been in conversation and contract disputes with the same organization that Thibideau had been given the keys to.

Butler is now off the team and competing for championships in Miami, while the Timberwolves are still looking to pick up broken pieces and find a way to win with their current roster.

The Texans will go through this sort of process with much of their draft capital sunk, due to some questionable trades made by O’Brien, beyond just sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Bold moves — like the trade with the Miami Dolphins that brought Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston — will continue to hurt them in the future.

So, besides the exception of guaranteed Hall of Famers like Belichick and Gregg Popovich, coaches having player personnel power not only puts too much on one person, but it also has often proven to be a recipe for failure at the pro level.

It’s very possible O'Brien lands back on his feet quickly, as he is known for having a very intelligent offensive mind and is an overall good football coach.

But he was just the next person to prove that having too many roles can often prove costly.

