It was another chaotic week in the Big Ten as the conference moved to Week 6 of this unusual season.

While there were some cancellations due to the coronavirus, the games that were played were highly competitive and affected the outlook of the conference.

Here’s what happened across the Big Ten.

Northwestern falls

In what was perhaps the upset of the weekend around college football, Michigan State defeated No. 8 Northwestern in East Lansing.

Not only was this looking like a potential upset in the first half, but it seemed as if the Spartans were going to rout the top Big Ten West team, as they took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.

But the Wildcats were able to put up a couple of field goals before halftime and made this a game heading into the break.

Twenty unanswered points later, and Pat Fitzgerald’s team was leading 20-17 with less than a quarter remaining.

Quarterback Rocky Lombardi was able to do just enough for Michigan State, as the offense put together a couple more scoring drives that led to two fourth-quarter field goals.

A late scoop-and-score by Spartan defensive back Kalon Gervin sealed the 29-20 win as time expired, ending Northwestern’s perfect season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Indiana responds

After putting up a valiant effort in a loss against Ohio State last weekend, Indiana was able to bounce back and convincingly defeat Maryland.

Once again, it was Tom Allen’s defense that put on a show as the team allowed just a lone Terrapin field goal through three and a half quarters.

The win did come at a price as dual-threat quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was injured in the third quarter of Saturday’s game.

The injury to Penix was suffered midway through the third quarter on a 21-yard scramble and is currently being described as a lower leg injury, according to ESPN.

Depending on the status of Ohio State’s game next weekend and its eligibility for the Big Ten Championship, the Hoosiers may slide into the conference championship if the Buckeyes play less than six games.

Cancellation concerns

With Buckeye head coach Ryan Day testing positive for the coronavirus prior to the team’s matchup with Illinois, it became apparent that this was going to be a difficult game to play despite hopes that it could go on.

It wasn’t until late Friday night that the game would officially be canceled, making Ohio State just one cancellation away from potentially losing its Big Ten Championship eligibility.

Needing to play at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship has not only impacted the Buckeyes but has already taken its toll on one of the Big Ten West powers.

Wisconsin had its game against Minnesota called off this weekend after multiple positive tests within the Gophers’ program.

But since the Badgers have already missed two games due to their own breakout within the program, they will likely be ineligible to play for the Big Ten title.

This opens the door for programs like Indiana and Northwestern, who, despite each now having one loss, could end up playing for a Big Ten Championship.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE