Eight Nebraska football players have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten seeking a reversal of its decision to postpone the fall football and sports season according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.

In a 13-page document obtained by the World-Herald, the players contend the league’s decision to cancel fall sports seasons was "unjustified" because it didn’t follow established procedures and was based flawed and misapplied medical information.

According to the players’ attorney, Mike Flood, the lawsuit “isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief.”

Eight Cornhusker football players sued The Big 10 in Nebraska state court this morning in Lincoln. Our attorneys are at the Courthouse now.https://t.co/sLzrJZB7AE pic.twitter.com/yExzcWp1kv — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 27, 2020

The lawsuit raises three counts against the Big Ten: wrongful interference with business expectations, breach of contract and declaratory judgement.

The lawsuit states the represented players won’t seek or accept damages of $75,000 or greater.

