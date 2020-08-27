Big Ten Football Media Days, Scott Frost
Buy Now

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addresses the media during the Big Ten Football Media Days on Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

 Caitlin Lee

Eight Nebraska football players have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten seeking a reversal of its decision to postpone the fall football and sports season according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.

In a 13-page document obtained by the World-Herald, the players contend the league’s decision to cancel fall sports seasons was "unjustified" because it didn’t follow established procedures and was based flawed and misapplied medical information.

According to the players’ attorney, Mike Flood, the lawsuit “isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief.”

The lawsuit raises three counts against the Big Ten: wrongful interference with business expectations, breach of contract and declaratory judgement.

The lawsuit states the represented players won’t seek or accept damages of $75,000 or greater.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags