Throughout the past couple of months, Penn State has experienced a new chapter that entails daily testing, separate practices, online meetings and little physical interaction.

And now leaders in the locker room are making sure they’re on the same page.

In the past couple of months, the program has had to navigate the potential cancellation of its season, decreased preparation in the offseason, and the lack of physical contact between players and coaches.

But now — thanks to the Big Ten’s decision to reinstate the fall football season on Sept. 16 — the Nittany Lions are in full preparation mode and game planning for their season-opener against Indiana on Oct. 24.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, different groups within the Penn State program weren’t even taking the field together, and that particularly hurt the special teams unit.

“We were operating separate practices,” special teams coach Joe Lorig said. “Separate practices work for the offense and the defense, but they do not work for special teams.”

Despite the obvious challenges presented by the heeding of coronavirus prevention measures, James Franklin has remained confident the staff he’s forged is up to the task of keeping the team locked in for the goal at hand: winning a championship.

“I’m excited about all three phases. We’ve got three veteran coordinators on offense, defense and special teams,” Franklin said. “We feel really good about the staff we’ve put together and we feel really good about the leadership we have on our team.”

Each one of Penn State’s coordinators brings at least 20 years of coaching experience, with the most recent addition of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca beginning his first season at Penn State after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Minnesota.

Also serving as the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks coach, Ciarrocca has quickly earned the respect of players on the offensive side of the ball, including team captain Sean Clifford.

“I think that [Coach Ciarrocca] has been constantly in communication with myself and the other quarterbacks and anyone who really has a question on the offense,” Clifford said. “Communication has been critical, and I’ve learned so much.”

Clifford isn’t the only one who’s noticed the superb communication from the coaching staff and his teammates, as it’s also been noticed by the head of the program as well.

“We’ve gotten to a pretty good place, and I think the communication has been the most important part of it all,” Franklin said. “Our behaviors are the most important thing we’ve got to continue working on.”

And that communication will need to continue on all fronts if Penn State wants to run the table in the Big Ten and have a shot at the College Football Playoff this January. All of that starts with its game in Bloomington.

A season-opener against a contending conference opponent isn’t unheard of, but the Nittany Lions haven’t faced a Power Five opponent to kick off their campaign since they faced Syracuse in 2013.

So Clifford and his offense are focused on not coming out of the gates flat against an Indiana team that has challenged Penn State in their last couple of meetings.

“Every day we talk about the 1-0 mentality, and that really takes precedence right now...,” Clifford said. “The details are critical.”

Without the distraction of fans and regular festivities on game day, Franklin has directed his team to take an optimistic approach and embrace the empty venues.

“I remember sitting in the car, with my mom driving me to the game,” Franklin said. “You run out of the car with the full uniform on, you put your helmet on and you get going. I’m hoping that we get back to that special time when the game was just so pure.”