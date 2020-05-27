Penn State coaches will have to wait a little longer to get back out onto the recruiting trail.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee announced its decision to extend the recruiting dead period through July 31 on Wednesday.

Division I Council Coordination Committee extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/kxNibUf3B2 pic.twitter.com/0cRcTbrxQp — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 27, 2020

The decision applies to all Division I sports teams and comes after the announcement that voluntary athletics activities will be allowed to resume on June 1.

Coaches may not have recruits in for official or unofficial visits and cannot make in-home visits, but may still meet virtually with recruiting targets and commits.

The committee also determined that starting on June 1 strength and conditioning coaches will be able to virtually observe voluntary physical workouts if requested by the student-athlete for health and safety purposes.