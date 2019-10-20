All season long, Sean Clifford has exuded nothing but confidence.

And why shouldn’t he be confident?

After all, Clifford is undefeated in his first seven starts at the collegiate level, and is a big reason why some Penn State fans are dreaming about big things for this season.

But as the redshirt sophomore quarterback sat in Penn State’s media room following the biggest win of his career as a starter, he still had some reservations about his performance at this point in the season.

“I think I’ve played well, certainly well enough to win games,” Clifford said. “But at the same time, I know that I’m not playing my best football yet and I can do so much more for the team.”

On Saturday, Clifford didn’t play a perfect game, but it was about as good as the Nittany Lions could have hoped for.

Clifford finished the game with a relatively pedestrian statline through the air — 14-of-25 for 182 yards — but his four total touchdowns and poise in the pocket against a stout Michigan front seven were imperative in the 28-21 victory.

More importantly, he finished the game without a turnover, making it the fifth game in his seven starts that the quarterback has not turned the ball over.

“It’s definitely a big thing that I can minimize those mistakes, but I have to give the offensive line, the receivers and running backs credit,” Clifford said. “I’m proud that I’ve only turned the ball over twice [this season], but at the same time, I know that I shouldn’t have two turnovers because they were both my fault.”

Despite an already strong season under center, the young quarterback is clearly not satisfied with “good enough”, and still wants to take his game to the next level.

Part of that is determining how he should approach a key aspect of his game, one that has been an essential component to Clifford’s weekly approach for as long as he can remember.

To his teammates and coaches, Clifford is a fierce competitor. But throughout this season, the Cincinnati native has made it a point of personal emphasis to bottle up that competitive fire and not let it consume him.

“I’ve been trying to figure out what kind of quarterback I want to be,” Clifford said. “In high school, I was always a vocal guy — and I still want to be that guy — but now I’m trying to stay calm and settle down during games. I think that helps me focus and give us the best chance to win.”

That competitive fire and resilience was under control in the first half, and with it came the return of the deep ball to Penn State’s attack.

In previous games, the Nittany Lions struggled with the deep ball. Either the timing had been off between Clifford and a receiver, or the throw by Clifford was slightly off and it resulted in the Nittany Lions being unable to capitalize on explosive plays.

But on Saturday night, Clifford hit Pat Freiermuth for the first touchdown of the game, and would connect with KJ Hamler on two deep throws for touchdowns, the second of which stopped a 14-0 Wolverines run and would end up being the game-winning touchdown for Penn State.

“We just wanted Sean [Clifford] to have opportunities to get the ball to KJ [Hamler] as much as possible,” James Franklin said. “He’s doing some really nice things for us in terms of managing the game, and he’s growing with each start.”

Prior to Saturday’s matchup, former Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver — and current ESPN College GameDay panelist — Desmond Howard mentioned that he was not yet sold on Clifford, or this Penn State team, until the first-year starter proved himself against the best the Big Ten has to offer.

“I have to see [Sean] Clifford against better competition,” Howard said. “He’s been good against defenses that can offer some sort of resistance, but not great or exceptional.”

It’s safe to say that the young quarterback passed Howard’s test on Saturday, and did it mostly on his own volition.

On a day in which the Nittany Lions were punched in the mouth by a solid Michigan team and didn’t get much production from their stable of running backs, Clifford took the reigns of the offense and showed poise and leadership down the stretch.

So while he will analyze the tape in the coming days and devise ways to take his game up a notch, Saturday was still a big step forward for Sean Clifford, and the rest of this Penn State team.

“There was never a time in this game where any of us were looking around feeling like we weren’t going to win,” Clifford said. “That’s the mentality that I’ve learned from all of the work we did in the spring and summer, and I try to play with that same level of intensity because I don’t want to let those guys down.”