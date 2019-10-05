Penn State came out on top in its annual homecoming game against Purdue, in a game that was never really close.

The Nittany Lions won 35-7, but it wasn’t exactly pretty.

Penn State got off to a hot start, opening the game 28-0, but struggled to get anything going on offense from that point forward.

The first quarter wasn’t pretty for the Boilermakers as the Nittany Lions had the lead in total yards by a margin of 206-1 after 15 minutes.

The half ended 28-7 after Purdue drove down the field midway through the second quarter and had its lone touchdown pass of the game.

The Penn State defense was all over the Boilermakers in the first half as the defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and was constantly pressuring quarterback Jack Plummer.

Shaka Toney recorded three sacks in the first half and the defense totaled nine for the game.

The third quarter was as uneventful as any 15 minutes Penn State has played all season — no scores for either team, and that carried over into the final quarter as well.

Noah Cain was able to lead the Nittany Lions offense to a score with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

Cain was clearly Penn State’s best running back on the day as he tallied 105 yards on just 12 carries, finishing as the team’s leading rusher.

The freshman running back was the spark that the Nittany Lions’ offense needed after a long drought, and it looked like they were on track to score once more before Devyn Ford fumbled with just under two minutes left in the game.

Sean Clifford’s performance was eerily similar to that against Maryland. The sophomore quarterback started out hot with four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, until he threw an interception on a pass intended for KJ Hamler.

Clifford finished the game with 294 yards on 20-of-29 passing and four total TD.

Jahan Dotson had the big play of the day with a 72-yard touchdown reception early in the game. Dotson finished the game with 79 yards as the leading receiver.