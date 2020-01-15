2019 was billed as the transition year for Penn State.

At most positions, this season saw young players step in, with the expectation that those players would grow and get better going into 2020.

While that is true for most positions, an important spot will face a lot of question marks — wide receiver.

That position could make or break the season, one that has serious playoff aspirations.

The receiver position wasn’t perfect this season, but many of the contributors in that area at the start of the year.

Most notably, KJ Hamler declared for the NFL Draft. But the team will also be without Justin Shorter, who is transferring from the university, and Dan Chisena, who graduated.

In addition, wide receivers coach Gerad Parker left the team last week to accept the offensive coordinator position at West Virginia after only one year with the program.

So what will this group look like next season?

It’s likely that tight end Pat Freiermuth will be Clifford’s most reliable target next season, but he can’t be the only one.

Jahan Dotson will likely take over the reigns as the No. 1 receiver, as he is the only one remaining with a large amount of game experience.

Guys like Daniel George and Cam Sullivan-Brown will certainly get an opportunity for more reps, but the pressure is going to be on the young guys.

Last year’s freshmen, including TJ Jones and John Dunmore, could get the chance to make a real impact next season.

But the Nittany Lions need this year’s incoming class to step up, because it has that potential.

KeAndre Lambert is expected to be the top guy from this class, and while it’s hard for true freshmen to make an immediate impact, Penn State needs him too.

Parker Washington is also someone who can fill a slot need next year.

These young guys are going to be factors next year just because there isn’t much else.

In addition, there will be some sort of learning period when a new coach comes in. That may not affect the new members of the group, but for the ones who’ve been here, that may lead to some difficulties.

It’s not a great situation for Penn State’s offense, but a lot of people will say that this position really won’t matter. It’s likely that Penn State will be a run-first team with Journey Brown and Noah Cain leading the charge.

And for many of the games, that might be the case, and the run game could win them a lot of games.

But in those big-time games, Penn State will have to throw to stay in it. And it can’t rely on just Freiermuth and Dotson to do so.

If other players can step up, it could turn the offense into one that could compete for a playoff berth.

If they don’t, the passing game might not do enough to get the job done.