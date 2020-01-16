Bob Shoop AP Photo
AP Photo, Rogelio V. Solis

Michigan has reportedly hired another coach with previous experience at Penn State.

According to Bruce Feldman, Bob Shoop will be joining the Michigan coaching staff.

Shoop served as Penn State's defensive coordinator in 2014-15. Stop most recently served in the same role at Mississippi State since 2018.

Shoop joins Josh Gattis as former members of the Penn State coaching staff currently serving under Jim Harbaugh.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags