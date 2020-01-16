Michigan has reportedly hired another coach with previous experience at Penn State.

According to Bruce Feldman, Bob Shoop will be joining the Michigan coaching staff.

SOURCES: Former #MissState & #PennState DC Bob Shoop is joining the #Michigan staff. Big addition for the Wolverines & Jim Harbaugh. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 16, 2020

Shoop served as Penn State's defensive coordinator in 2014-15. Stop most recently served in the same role at Mississippi State since 2018.

Shoop joins Josh Gattis as former members of the Penn State coaching staff currently serving under Jim Harbaugh.