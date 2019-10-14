Blake Gillikin had his best game of the season on Saturday’s win against Iowa, and he has been recognized by the Big Ten for his performance.

The senior punter was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week, and rightfully so as Gillikin pinned five of his seven punts inside the Hawkeyes’ 20-yard line.

The Nittany Lions’ punter also booted his season-long 62-yard punt in the game and was crucial to the field position battle throughout the contest.

Gillikin kept a sluggish Iowa offense pinned in its own territory, forced to work with a long field almost all game as Penn State came away with a victory.