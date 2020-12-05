As Jesse Luketa sat on a Zoom call following Penn State’s 23-7 victory over Rutgers, the linebacker and team captain was asked about the defense’s dominant showing Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.

The Canadian explained how the team is trusting each other, playing in unison and doing their individual jobs.

He then said a three letter word that was the furthest thing from anyone in the Penn State program’s mind a few weeks ago.

Fun.

“[If] we do that — have fun and play reckless — we are going to have outcomes that we want,” Luketa said.

And for the second straight week, Penn State has gotten the outcome it wants and now sits at 2-5.

The Nittany Lions are once again playing like a confident football team, playing with the swagger of a program that has won 11-games in three of the past four seasons.

Penn State, just 14 days ago, was at the lowest point in program history — with an 0-5 record following a 41-21 loss to Iowa in Beaver Stadium.

However, after this game, Penn State found a change within, a change that has propelled them to a pair of victories.

“It really helped when everyone turned their back on us,” redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “We just had to look at ourselves and look at our team and just be like, we’re the only ones to pull us out of the situation that we’re in."

It would’ve been easy for Penn State to quit, to focus on next season, especially with the circumstances regarding the coronavirus hanging over the 2020 season.

But according to Porter, that was never an option.

“We’re not quitters. We’re not known for that. This program isn’t known for that,” Porter said. “We knew people were going to turn their backs on us and look the other way, so we’re just going to keep fighting.

“People don’t believe in us now, that’s fine, we will keep doing our job and keep going 1-0.”

Penn State went back to the fundamentals of what it is as a program and for quarterback and team captain Sean Clifford, it’s certainly not losing games.

“This program is not a losing program. It’s just not who we are,” Clifford said. “We had a rough start, a lot of things factored into that, but we know we aren’t a losing program. We didn’t come here to lose and we are just getting back to ourselves.”

Clifford said it’s tough to pinpoint one reason for the historically bad start, but the important thing is now the Nittany Lions are once again playing comfortable, confident football and the results are showing on the field.

“I think we are just getting back to winning football, doing the little things. It’s just getting comfortable,” Clifford said. “There’s a lot of things that’s going on. I’m just glad that we are 1-0 this week, 2-0 the past two weeks and that’s really all that matters.”

In these last two weeks, safety and team captain Jonathan Sutherland the team became what they expected to be from the start of the season.

One that plays confident, one that plays with drive, which was furthered through the adversity Penn State faced earlier this season.

“We stayed together as a family, as a team and continued to show up to work every single day,” Sutherland said. “We just took pride in our preparation. The results have been good to us in the past two weeks, so we're just gonna continue with that.”

After the two straight victories, Penn State has momentum.

Its offense has been moving the ball better than ever and its defense is once again playing fast, but according to offensive lineman Will Fries, it’s important for the Nittany Lions to take everything day-by-day.

“We try to take one day at a time, focusing on one play at a time and improving that day, improving that play,” Fries said. “Just building brick by brick. It’s a never ending grind to where we want to go.”

Penn State wanted to go to the Big Ten Championship game this season and even had College Football Playoff aspirations leading up to the season.

These goals are long in the past, and as the Nittany Lions now focus on closing out its last two games of the season with its new found confidence and momentum, Clifford only sees positive energy from the team.

“We just keep making strides, that’s the thing with this team. We haven’t given up,” Clifford said. “We’ve been disappointed, that’s for sure… We just continue to battle… Times are going to be tough sometimes, but you just have to keep going and keep grinding and getting better.”

