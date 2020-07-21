A couple of Penn State players on the defensive side of the ball are being recognized for their efforts.

Defensive end Shaka Toney and linebacker Micah Parsons were named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday, an award given to the most outstanding defensive player in the NCAA.

Toney and Parsons are two of 98 players on the watch list.

Parsons finished the 2019 season with 192 total tackles and 6.5 sacks, while Toney compiled 41 total tackles and 6.5 sacks of his own.

No Nittany Lion has won the award since its inception in 1993.