Penn State quarterback commit Christian Veilleux displayed his talent on Monday as he posted a few videos from his workout on Twitter.

Veilleux’s workout featured a combination of deep and finesse throws which allowed people to see his ability and potential as a versatile passer.

According to 247Sports, he is a 4-star recruit who hails from Orleans, Ontario but played his high school football at the Bullis School in Potomac, MD.

The young quarterback also had other offers from other top tier programs such as LSU, Clemson and Michigan.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE