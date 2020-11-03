Wisconsin will not be taking the field on Saturday for the second straight week.

The Badger's game against Purdue has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to coronavirus cases within the Badger program.

In response to this, team-related activities including practices and games have been put on pause indefinitely.

Wisconsin Athletics announced on Tuesday that are currently 27 active cases within the team, all occurring since Oct. 24.

Out of the 27 there are 15 football student-athlete cases and 12 cases among staff members.

