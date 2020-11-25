Penn State travels to Michigan this weekend as both teams look to improve upon disappointing seasons.

The Wolverines are coming off an overtime win over Rutgers, while the Nittany Lions are 0-5 for the first time in program history.

Here are the key matchups to look out for Saturday.

WR Jahan Dotson vs. DB Vincent Gray

Jahan Dotson has been a bright spot for Penn State in a year where there haven’t been many.

The junior wide receiver is second in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 527 and is coming off another impressive performance against Iowa, where he hauled in eight passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Whoever takes the field at quarterback will rely heavily on Dotson in the passing game Saturday, especially without tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Michigan has struggled against the pass this season, allowing 274 yards per game through the air, which is second to last in the conference.

Wolverines cornerback Vincent Gray plays the strong side of the field most of the time in defensive coordinator Don Brown’s defense and will be matched up with Dotson often.

If Gray is able to shut down Dotson, Penn State’s chances of moving the ball on offense will be miniscule, as the receiver has been an integral part of moving the chains.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

DB Joey Porter Jr. vs. WR Ronnie Bell

Just like Dotson has been for the Nittany Lions, Michigan junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell has been the most dominant, consistent receiving threat for the Wolverines.

Bell has 22 receptions for 361 yards, and he will look to continue his solid season against Penn State’s secondary.

With cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields’ status in question after the senior missed the Nittany Lions’ past two games, redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will likely get the matchup with Bell.

Porter has arguably been the best coverage defensive back for this Penn State defense all season, and he will need to have a solid game against Michigan’s No. 1 wide receiver if the Nittany Lions hope to get in the win column.

LB Ellis Brooks vs. RB Hassan Haskins

Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins has burst onto the scene at Michigan, becoming the go-to running back for coach Jim Harbaugh.

Last week against Rutgers, Haskins ran for 111 yards on 23 carries, and he leads the team in rushing on the season with 274 yards.

Penn State has struggled to stop any rushing attack this season, with tackling being a major problem.

Redshirt junior linebacker Ellis Brooks has been one of the best players on the disappointing defense, as he leads the team in tackles and is third in tackles for loss.

If Brooks is able to disrupt the Wolverines’ rushing attack consistently enough, the Nittany Lions could have a much better chance of stopping a one dimensional Michigan offense.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Quarterback controversy | What to know about Penn State football's opponent Michigan As Penn State sits at 0-5 in the middle of what is possibly its worst season in program hist…