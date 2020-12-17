Iowa Illinois Football
Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) catches a touchdown pass as Iowa defensive back Riley Moss defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Illinois’ passing attack won’t have a key component on Saturday against Penn State.

Senior wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in Week 9 against the Nittany Lions.

Imatorbhebhe led the Illini in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches this season and he has been the team’s No. 1 wide receiver for the last two years.

Over the last two seasons Imatorbhebhe has accumulated 55 receptions for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns.

