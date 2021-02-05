One former Penn State field general is on the move, and he has traded in his blue jersey for a slightly lighter one.

Redshirt sophomore Will Levis announced his decision to transfer to Kentucky Friday after three seasons with James Franklin’s program.

Levis started two games in his career for the Nittany Lions, amassing 644 passing yards and 473 rushing yards in the process.

The Madison, Connecticut, native was mostly utilized as a power runner in the 2020 season and made just one start after a quarterback battle leading up to the Iowa game.

Levis’ move to Kentucky leaves Penn State with just Sean Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux as the three scholarship quarterbacks on roster for next season.

