Let’s be Frank, Penn State had its most complete performance of the season Saturday, as the Nittany Lions took care of Rutgers 23-7.

While the offense, as well as quarterback Sean Clifford seemed to gain some of its mojo from last season back, the day was certainly won on the defensive side of the ball.

Brent Pry’s group deserves a ton of credit, considering how much that unit has struggled over the course of this season.

Heading into the weekend, Penn State was giving up just over 32 points per game while giving up a lot of that damage in the first half.

This would not only get the defense out to discouraging starts, but would force Penn State’s offense to play catch up — a style that has not worked for new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

But against Rutgers Saturday, the Nittany Lion defense not only kept the team in the game, but flat out dominated the Scarlet Knights.

In an impressive first half performance, Penn State shut out Rutgers while only allowing Noah Vedral and the offense to net 43 total yards.

The only points the Nittany Lions would end up giving up were following a Clifford interception.

And even then Rutgers had a little luck on its side, with an answered prayer on fourth down caught by wide receiver Bo Melton, which seemingly hung in the air for what felt like an eternity.

But while many fans may be thinking “oh this is just Rutgers,” the offense of the Scarlet Knights has been solid against Big Ten opponents this year.

In fact, this was Rutgers’ first time scoring under 20 points in a game this season, as they have been considered to be on the rise under head coach Greg Schiano.

So while the Brent Pry led defense ensured Penn State would come away with its second win of the season, credit should also be distributed to the rest of the defensive coaching staff who was able to ignite this change.

John Scott Jr., Tim Banks and Terry Smith all deserve credit for the defensive outburst on Saturday as the secondary, linebackers and defensive line all held their own, which put pressure on the Scarlet Knights all afternoon.

Their continued development of young talent like Joey Porter Jr., Hakeem Beamon and Daequan Hardy will certainly become crucial as their careers in Happy Valley pan out.

But what is even more critical is that fact this team seems to have an identity again, after appearing quite vulnerable on the national scene just a few weeks ago.

James Franklin discussed keeping this momentum as the season winds down after the victory Saturday, saying the defense can continue to grow after a performance like this.

“Our defense was able to play really at a high level; even when we turned the ball over on our side of the field, our defense stepped up and played extremely well,” Franklin said. “So a lot of good things to build on, especially on the defensive side of the ball.”